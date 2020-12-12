Scaled back or cancelled altogether, Dan River Region churches balance time-honored Christmas traditions with raging coronavirus

“It will begin at 7:30 and will be 45 minutes long. There will be no congregational singing, but as people leave the service, they will get a candle and then go sing ‘Silent Night’ around the Christmas tree,” she explained. “We felt like we needed to do something this year for those who have lost loved ones and haven’t been able to do the normal things people do to feel hope.”

She said both services are open to the community “to grieve and come together and surround each other with care and concern.”

A sign of hope

Drew Herring, the senior pastor at West Main Baptist Church said that “a lot is very different this year.”

A coronavirus task force in place since March 15 consisting of key leaders of the church, as well as doctors and nurses.

The church has been meeting in person and streaming on Facebook, but decided not to meet the Sundays after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

“We have worn masks, stayed six feet apart and had no congregational singing,” Herring said. “We have limited the number of singers to duets and solos at the end of the service.”

The church will broadcast its annual Lessons and Carols service online Dec. 13.