Scaled back or cancelled altogether, Dan River Region churches balance time-honored Christmas traditions with raging coronavirus

Candlelight, caroling, cantatas and Santa Claus at the annual Christmas party are all cherished traditions and rituals at churches during the Christmas season.
This year, however, as the world waits for a vaccine to become readily available and the pandemic rages, Dan River Region churches have canceled or changed their usual activities in favor of safety and health.
White Oak Worship Center in Blairs usually has a big Christmas drama for the community to enjoy. But not this year.
Lots of people have called to see if it will be held this year, but it isn’t going to be, according to church receptionist Donna Rose.
“We start practicing in the spring, which was when COVID attacked and we weren’t meeting, so we knew we weren’t going to be able to do it,” said Rose. “We are basically taking a break.”
The church is meeting in person, however, for two services on Sunday and a Wednesday night meeting with temperature checks, masking required and pews blocked off for social distancing.
“Before COVID we had 600 to 800 in attendance on Sundays, but now it varies from 200 to 250,” Rose estimated.
A women’s crusade was scheduled to be held on Friday evening and other small groups have been meeting, but “nothing big,” Rose said. “We are trying our best to do what needs to be done to stay open and to help anyone,” she said.
Keeping it simple
Ringgold Baptist Church usually performs Christmas carols for the homebound members of their church, but this year members are keeping it simple, said Cheryl Hogg, administrative secretary.
They will be caroling but differently.
“On Sunday afternoon, the 13th, from 3 to 5, we will be caroling on the front steps of the church, and everyone is invited to drive by and listen,” Hogg said. “We are hoping families will bring their homebound family members to listen.”
The usual candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m., though, with masks and social distancing required.
“We figure we won’t have the crowd we usually have and we will have overflow areas,” she said. “Communion will be served with pre-filled communion cups and wafers.”
She said the church usually has a Christmas party but is not doing that this year. Plus they cancelled the community Thanksgiving dinner that generally feeds several hundred people.
“We are working hard to keep everyone safe, but still offer some things for people to do, if they are so inclined,” she said.
Thinking of the congregation
Churches are considering the ages of their congregations as they adapt to the threat of COVID-19.
Jae Cho, pastor at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, said it was a tough decision to not begin in-person services yet.
“But we felt since we have an aged group, it was best not to do so. We are meeting in groups of less than 10 people,” he said.
Their services have been online since March, including their annual Christmas Eve service.
Until they can open safely again, they continue with the missions they can.
“We have a partnership with Park Avenue Elementary School and will be sending snacks this month to encourage the teachers. And our knitting group hasn’t met in person, but is still making items to donate,” Cho said.
Ascension Lutheran Church, which also has an older congregation, is still not meeting in person and made the decision to move their annual Chrismons Tree outside instead of in the sanctuary.
The congregation is meeting for a worship service, Bible study and Sunday School via Zoom, said Ann Garbett, a long-time member of the congregation.
“We had one experiment with communion with three sessions for groups of 10 worshippers who signed up in advance with widely spaced seating and lots of sanitizing,” she explained. “It worked fine, but just then area COVID infections soared and we decided to wait until things looked calmer before we tried again.”
Doing things differently
Sacred Heart Catholic Church is “doing the same things but in a different way,” according to the Rev. Jonathan Goertz.
“We have been doing in-person services since May and have not had to turn people away, but with Christmas we usually have a crowded congregation, so we are having people sign up to attend,” he explained. “Our sanctuary holds 600, but this year we anticipate no more than 150.
“The services are also streamed on Facebook, so people can attend from the safety of their own homes.”
The church’s school is postponing its usual December events until January.
Several hundred families also comprise their Hispanic congregation, which celebrated the Feast of our Lady Guadalupe on Dec. 12.
“Normally dozens and dozens of people gather for that celebration, but all that shifted online,” Goertz said.
The church’s service projects have gone on, however, with a few changes.
“We normally have a service project to pack gift bags for prisoners, but instead of it being a major event, we did it with smaller groups,” he said. “It took longer, but we packed 3,000 gift bags that will go to prisoners in Virginia and North Carolina. We had generous responses.”
The bags contain Ramen, chocolates, hot chocolate and Christmas cards.
“We also have an angel tree, but instead of people taking the names, then buying the gifts and wrapping them, which would involve a lot of touching, we invited folks to bring gift cards to give,” he said.
Providing comfort
First Presbyterian Church will be focusing this Christmas season on comforting people who are grieving for whatever reason this year.
“We are doing an outdoor Blue Christmas Service on Dec. 21 to help people deal with the unprecedented losses due to the virus this year,” said the Rev. Elizabeth Broschart. “We will be on the steps and people can write the names of the people they are grieving on luminarias and leave them on the steps. Everybody has been grieving and it’s an opportunity for people to name whom they have lost.”
A tree with blue lights will be put up on Dec. 20 and be up for a week.
“So many people are not able to summon the spirit of Christmas this year but are experiencing the blueness of sadness,” Broschart said. “But the light of Christ still shines when all around is pain and loss and when it seems that God is silent.”
The church will also hold a traditional Christmas Eve service with many differences, she said.
“It will begin at 7:30 and will be 45 minutes long. There will be no congregational singing, but as people leave the service, they will get a candle and then go sing ‘Silent Night’ around the Christmas tree,” she explained. “We felt like we needed to do something this year for those who have lost loved ones and haven’t been able to do the normal things people do to feel hope.”
She said both services are open to the community “to grieve and come together and surround each other with care and concern.”
A sign of hope
Drew Herring, the senior pastor at West Main Baptist Church said that “a lot is very different this year.”
A coronavirus task force in place since March 15 consisting of key leaders of the church, as well as doctors and nurses.
The church has been meeting in person and streaming on Facebook, but decided not to meet the Sundays after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
“We have worn masks, stayed six feet apart and had no congregational singing,” Herring said. “We have limited the number of singers to duets and solos at the end of the service.”
The church will broadcast its annual Lessons and Carols service online Dec. 13.
“There was significant choreography of how people sing and move so they don’t breathe over each other. We wanted to continue to have the tradition of music, even if people are home,” he said. “We understand people find great comfort in music and we tried to find that balance so people have the traditions that feed them without exposing them to unnecessary risk.”
The church is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and people are invited to come see the tree.
The biggest difference, he said, is that the Christmas Eve service will be online.
“There will be an outdoor service at 5:30 on the front lawn where people can hear the Christmas story, light a candle and sing ‘Silent Night,’ as long as the numbers aren’t rising too much,” he said. “It’s Christmas, so we don’t want to limit the number of people in the sanctuary.”
An online Christmas Eve service will then begin on Facebook at 7 p.m.
The tradition of the poinsettia tree in the sanctuary continues this year. The tree was begun by the late Gary Ferguson, a former minister of music, in 1987.
“We had to decide in June to have the tree because the nursery we work with had to plant them,” Herring said. “It is a significant cost, but people buy them in memory, honor or gratitude of someone. We weren’t sure in June where we’d be at this point, but we sold them all.
“The tree was put up last week, and it was a sign of hope for us.”
The tree has 115 poinsettias with the top poinsettia this year given by the church in gratitude for the health care and frontline workers who have provided care during COVID-19.
Looking forward to next year
“Nor-Dan Church of Christ has been meeting in person since May,” said Johnny Melton, minister of the church. “We have required masks, practiced social distancing, utilized recorded singing and altered the way we serve communion.
“All of the changes have been embraced by the congregation and our attendance is about 70% of what it was pre-COVID.”
The usual Christmas activities have been cancelled, however.
“We are canceling our annual Christmas party. We normally would have a program with skits and singing, but with COVID restrictions we could not get the children together for rehearsals,” he said. “The party also normally includes a meal, a combination of catered and potluck, but we think it too difficult to safely host the meal.
“We do have a long-standing Christmas Card exchange that we are continuing and look forward to resuming the other traditions next year.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee.
