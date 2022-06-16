Search warrant: 30-year-old Danville woman found dead last week had multiple stab wounds

The 30-year-old woman found dead last week in Danville had been stabbed multiple times, according to a search warrant.

Brittany Nicole Poole was discovered dead by Danville police at 553 Lands End Road on June 8.

At about 9 a.m. that day, police responded to the home after a 911 caller requested a well-being check on the resident, police wrote in a news release last week.

"On-scene officers located a female victim inside of the location ... suffering from multiple stab wounds," Detective M.J. Phillips wrote in the search warrant filed June 9.

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew pronounced Poole dead at the scene.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Several items were seized from the residence, including a knife, a firearm, firearm accessories, ammunition, bedding, prints, clothing and other evidence, according to the search warrant.

No arrest has been made so far, said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.

"It's a very active investigation and every lead is being run down," Richardson said Thursday.

He said he could not provide details on the investigation. The department is focused on charging the person responsible "and are using every investigative tool available to bring the case to conclusion," Richardson said.

"Many hours have been, and continue to be, spend in efforts to bring the killer to justice," he said.

This marks the fourth homicide of the year in Danville.

Richardson would not provide further details, including a possible motive for the killing or what led up to the incident.

"I do believe investigators have many of those case details, but those are items being investigated that will be part of preparing a case and evidence to make an arrest and prosecute," he said, adding that the department is not able to release that information.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or through social media. In addition, residents may use the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction will be eligible for a cash reward.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.