Search warrant shows new details in Danville shooting death

Authorities discovered drugs in an investigation of a fatal Aug. 16 shooting at Halifax Street, according to a search warrant filed Friday.

Patrick Lanigan Duffy, 33, "came to the residence on the premise to sell narcotics, specifically a type of green plant material referred to as 'apple fritter,'" Danville Police Department detective M.J. Phillips wrote in the search warrant.

Officers executing a search warrant for firearms at a Withers Circle home in Danville found a clear plastic bag containing the plant material labeled "Apple Fritter," according to the search warrant.

The warrant does not make clear whose residence investigators were searching at Withers Circle.

Apple fritter is a hybrid strain of marijuana known for delivering a strong and relaxing high.

Duffy was found inside the Halifax Street residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old — one of two suspects in the deadly shooting Aug. 16 — was captured early Thursday morning.

The unnamed teen is facing charges of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the Duffy's death.

Police found Duffy dead in the apartment at 308 Halifax St. after responding to a shots fired call at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 16.

Authorities are still searching for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver wanted on charges of robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon “in relation to this incident that ended in the death of Mr. Duffy,” police wrote in a release.

Oliver left the scene in possession of a gun. Police describe him as “considered armed and dangerous.”

A spokesperson with the Danville Police Department did not comment on updates in the investigation when asked via email Monday.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition to social media, residents may email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.