Search warrants reveal details in Danville fatal shooting

Court documents are shining new details on Danville’s first homicide of the year that also left another man injured last week.

Police found Antoni Lamar Logan, 40, in 200 block of Epps Street suffering from a gunshot wound at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday, authorities reported last week. He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes after responding to the Epps Street scene, police reported another 40-year-old Danville man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle also suffering from gunshot wounds.

“He was unresponsive when investigators arrived on scene,” at the hospital, a search warrant filed Thursday by Danville Police Department investigator D.T. Shively states.

The car, a gray Dodge Charger with an Indiana license plate, had blood along the driver’s side and was parked in front of the hospital’s emergency room entrance, according to the warrant, which also indicated this person was shot multiple times.

Police secured the vehicle and found a spent shell casing on the trunk lid and a spent bullet in the driver’s side floor board, the warrant states.

Another warrant filed by Shively states that a male showed up at the emergency room suffering a gunshot wound to the neck and seeking treatment. Shively wrote that he was operating a gray Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates.

“He is no longer able to communicate and his identification is unknown,” Shively wrote.

It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle, or whether the warrants are referring to the same victim.

Danville Police Capt. Steve Richardson would not answer questions when contacted by the Danville Register & Bee on Monday afternoon. He pointed out that the investigation is still ongoing.

“We have to wait until we get the details and see what the outcome is,” Richardson said.

Last week, police said both men were shot in the same incident.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” police wrote in a news release last week.

Another search warrant filed by investigator J.R. Motley states that a 24-year-old was with Logan before the incident and police located that person inside a residence on Epps Street. Police believe he was either “a witness to or involved in the incident,” Motley wrote in the warrant.

Law enforcement officers seized the vehicle and they learned the 24-year-old had driven it to Epps Street, according to a fourth search warrant filed by Cpl. W.C. Shively.

A fifth search warrant filed by Motley refers to a shooting victim arriving in a grey sedan that was later seized and searched. DNA, narcotics and a projectile were found in the vehicle, according to Motley.

Thursday’s slaying marked the first homicide of 2022. Homicides increased slightly in Danville from five in 2020 to seven last year, but that figure is a far cry from the 17 homicides the city saw in 2016.

All seven 2021 cases have been solved, as well as all five from 2020, according to the figures recently presented by Richardson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or via the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.