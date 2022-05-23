Search warrants reveal details in deadly Danville shooting

Both the victim and the suspect in the May 17 shooting at Purdum Woods had dated the same woman who was a witness to the incident, according to a search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court last week.

However, the Danville Police Department said Monday morning that the incident was not a love triangle turned deadly.

"The details of the morning of the killing will have to play out in court, but I can tell you it was not a love triangle," said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.

The victim, 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore, and the witness were not dating each other at the time of the shooting, Richardson said.

"They were not in a physical relationship at the time..." he said.

The suspect, Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, 24, was arrested Friday afternoon in North Carolina and faces a second-degree murder charge. He will be extradited back to Danville to face trial.

“The search for Menjivar was a team effort between Danville Police Department investigators with both the Greensboro and Winston Salem Police Department’s since Tuesday,” officials wrote in a news release Friday afternoon. “The search was aided with the help of concerned citizens throughout the investigation, who should be applauded.”

The shooting was reported at 9:31 a.m. May 17 and marked the third homicide in Danville this year.

Police responded to Purdum Woods for a call about a man being shot outside an apartment. Gore was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in the breezeway of the K building, police reported.

Menjivar had fled the scene on foot after the shooting. The next day, a Black Dodge Charger registered in North Carolina as belonging to Menjivar was located abandoned and covered on Old Quarry Road in Pittsylvania County, according to search warrants.

On Wednesday, police said the suspect had a reported address in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and “associations in other areas” including Greensboro, North Carolina.

Menjivar had left his cellphone behind when he fled from Purdum Woods, but used a "citizen's cell phone" and remained in contact with a witness through a blocked number, according to a search warrant.

At one point while police were interviewing the witness who was reported to be in a relationship with the suspect, Menjivar called her, according to a search warrant.

"No other individuals are facing any charges in this incident," Richardson said. "Much investigative work and tracking was done for evidence as well as the location of the suspect."

