Search warrants reveal more details in Danville homicide

Officers also discovered blood and the front door to the residence opened. There was a surveillance system at the home, according to a search warrant filed Nov. 19 by Danville Police Department investigator D.C. Lancaster.

Items found at the residence included a firearm with a magazine and ammunition, shell casings, bullet fragments, car keys, a DVR box and a cellphone, according to the warrant.

At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, officers were called to the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired. Police found Martin, 50, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect in connection with the homicide, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers, also was shot and was taken to the hospital by another man, search warrants showed. Police believe both men were shot on Rocklawn Avenue.

The suspect had fled the scene and was known to drive rental vehicles, a search warrant stated.

Also, a vehicle was found behind the Seminole Trail area with what was believed to be blood inside, as well as a firearm. The suspect was transported to the hospital from Seminole Drive, according to a warrant.

Police reported the shooting was not "a random act" and said they were not looking for any other suspects last week.

Police charged Rodgers with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as the investigation continues. As of last week, he was still receiving medical treatment at an unidentified hospital facility for his injuries, according to the news release. Police expected Rodgers to be transported back to Danville when his condition allows.

"To ensure the safety of everyone involved we will not be releasing any location information on Mr. Rodgers," police wrote in the release last week.