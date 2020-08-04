You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's office reports new descriptive information on missing man
breaking top story

Zachary Pruitt

Pruitt

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is reporting new information on it's search of a missing man - his license plate number and an update on the color of his vehicle.

The agency is looking for Zachary Pruitt, 25, of Chatham, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night.

He was last seen at Frank’s restaurant in Tightsqueeze, the sheriff’s office reports. Pruitt usually drives a dark grey 2006 Pontiac G6 with a Virginia license plate with a “Don’t Tread on Me” logo. The license plate number is 4876UT.

The AWARE Foundation, a nonprofit that works with missing persons cases, among other things, reports that Pruitt typically wears a baseball cap and has several tattoos.

Anyone with information or has communicated with Pruitt in the past few days is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (434) 432-7931 or email sar@pittgov.org.

