Six new officers were sworn into the Danville Police Department during a Friday ceremony in the multipurpose room at 1 Community Way.

Family, friends and members of the police department watched as officers Amber M. Brown, Jonathan B. Coleman, Deandre J. Edmonds, Kamden N. Lewis, Thomas L. Maginnis and Kayla M. Robinson took the oath of office, were presented their badges, pinned by a family member and took the oath of honor from Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth.

“Always remember that this job, this profession is about something bigger than yourself. It’s about protecting the community, serving the residents of this city and finding a way, somehow, to make people’s lives better — either by arresting people that would do harm or touching the life of a child and trying to make their day just a little bit brighter. We are guardians of this community, and with it comes a great responsibility,” Booth said.

Friday’s swearing-in ceremony was the first to be held at 1 Community Way since the department moved to the new headquarters in August 2022.

During the ceremony, Danville City Clerk Susan DeMasi read the oath of office. Booth and deputy chief Chris Wiles presented the recruits with their badges. Chaplain Jeff Lynch gave the invocation and benediction during the ceremony. Assistant chief Tim Jones gave the Pledge of Allegiance.