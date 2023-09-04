A half-dozen new officers with the Danville Police Department received certificates for their work in a community connection program during a graduation ceremony held Friday.

The officers underwent four weeks of classroom, workshop and real-world training that enables them to understand the history and needs of the Danville community.

Called “Grassroots Empowerment and Action Training” — G.R.E.A.T. — the program was started in 2020 under a different name by Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and developed by Joshua Hearne.

The program is in partnership with Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness.

G.R.E.A.T. was originally called C.L.I.P. — Community Leadership Immersion Program — and was formed when police departments across the nation were grappling with the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May 2020.

“We saw what that event, what that tragic event, sent a ripple effect throughout the world,” Booth said during remarks at the ceremony held Friday morning in president’s suite at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at Averett University’s North Campus.

The program provides an opportunity for community members to talk to police about they want from their police officers, Booth said.

“You hear the voices of the community,” he said.

Graduating police officers included Amber Brown, Jonathan Coleman, Deandre Edmonds, Kamden Lewis, Thomas Maginnis and Kayla Robinson.

The G.R.E.A.T. program is mandatory for all new Danville police officers after they have completed their 26-week recruitment training at the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy in Martinsville.

The four-week curriculum hosts a diverse group of speakers from a variety of backgrounds, demographics and organizations, with a focus on cultural awareness.

It provides real-world community engagement with residents that officers may not get to learn at the training academy.

“We give new officers the legal training, how to shoot and how to drive, and somewhat how to communicate,” Booth said of the recruitment training. “We talk to them for a few hours about the importance of community and then they ride with another officer. But when do they actually get to hear from the community?”

Participants in the program must complete and present a community-connection project. The six officers’ project included a community-engagement event held at Woodside Village apartments on Aug. 24.

Robinson told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview before the ceremony that the program enabled her to interact with residents.

“We can give back to the community and get to know the people, get one-on-one and be able to speak with them, talk with them and help them and find out their needs ... so that we can move forward,” Robinson said.

Officers got to volunteer and serve during the program, talking to children and reading books with them and giving out food to those who needed it, she said.