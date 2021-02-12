Skeletal remains identified as Robert Hurt, a Pittsylvania County man missing since 2018

The skeletal remains found in Danville in December 2020 were confirmed to belong to Robert Isaac Hurt, a Pittsylvania County man reported missing since a snowstorm in December 2018.

The identification by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office of the Western District in Roanoke was announced Friday in a release from Danville Police Department.

Hurt’s family was notified of the medical examiner’s findings on Thursday evening, the release said.

The release said the preliminary report on Hurt's remains indicated no obvious evidence of trauma, but the results from the full autopsy are pending.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hurt’s family had reported him missing after finding his truck unoccupied on Goodyear Boulevard following a large snowstorm.

Multiple agencies in both Virginia and North Carolina searched for his Hurt, a resident of Ringgold, for weeks after the report.

Hurt, 37 at the time of his disappearance, had been a carpenter who worked for a company in Danville.

The Danville Police Department began a death investigation after a crew of workers found human skeletal remains while clearing trees on Dec. 8 of last year.

Danville Police will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hurt’s death, the release said, and requests that anyone with information contact them at 434-793-0000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.