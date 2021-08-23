Some Danville jurors fined, others face arrest in 'nightmare scenario' that caused judge to delay murder trial

Some of the potential jurors who didn't show up for a murder trial last week have been fined or face arrest.

Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds fined two of them $50 each and issued a capias for the arrest of two others each for not showing up for the trial or appearing before him Monday morning to explain why.

"Why weren't you here?" he asked Linwood Saunders, one of the roughly half-dozen absentee potential jurors scheduled to appear before Reynolds.

Another juror, Lisa Robertson, told the judge, "I just got my days mixed up."

Reynolds fined Saunders and Robertson $50 each.

Emphasizing the importance of appearing for jury duty, Reynolds pointed out to Saunders that one potential juror who showed up for last Monday's murder trial did so after her father died the previous Sunday night.

Reynolds excused that juror from the Aug. 16 trial.

"We just can't have that," Reynolds told Saunders of the lack of jurors last week that forced him to delay the murder trial. "It was a nightmare scenario that has come to pass."

