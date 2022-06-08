Sovah Health to pay US $4.36M to settle claims it violated Controlled Substances Act

Sovah Health — the umbrella organization with hospitals in Danville and Martinsville — will pay the United States government $4.36 million in a settlement over claims it violated the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Department of Justice reported Wednesday morning.

The settlement is the third-largest civil penalty in history from a hospital system under the act and the largest ever in the Fourth Circuit, a news release reported.

The claims surround the health system's "failure to have effective controls in place to prevent the diversion of powerful painkilling prescription opioids," the release stated.

Specifically, from 2017 to 2019, a Sovah Health worker diverted more than 11,000 Schedule II controlled substances from the system.

Paulette G. Toller, 60, of Chatham, was sentenced 13 months in federal prison in 2020 following a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Jackson L. Kiser, court records show.

Toller pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing a controlled substance, acquiring and obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery or deception.

According to court documents, Toller, who worked as a pharmacy technician at Sovah Health-Danville since 2001, admitted to finding a “loophole” in the hospital’s automated dispensing system that allowed her to withdraw controlled substances under codes that were no longer valid. Toller admitted to getting the substances, which included hydrocodone, oxycodone and other controlled substances, for her own personal use.

In all, more than 13,000 controlled substance pills disappeared from Sovah Health-Danville over two years beginning in 2017, show documents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Also, a second employee — from January to May 2020 — tampered with Fentanyl vials and hydromorphone injectables by replacing the controlled substance with saline and diverting the controlled substance, the release stated.

That second employee, Emilee Kathryn Poteat, is serving three years in federal prison.

Poteat, formerly employed as a Sovah Health-Danville registered nurse pleaded guilty last year to a count of tampering with consumer products (fentanyl and hydromorphone) that affect interstate commerce, a count of reckless disregard for the risk that another person be placed in danger of death or bodily injury and a count of making false statements, a news release reported.

Starting in January 2020, Poteat diverted and tampered with fentanyl vials and hydromorphone that were intended for patients at Sovah Health-Danville, court documents revealed.

The tampering discovery was made on May 19, 2020. Out of 20 vials of fentanyl, 14 had tops popped off, the news release reported. The remaining tops fell off when touched,

In addition, a dry white film — suspected to be superglue — was around one of the vials.

Poteat also was sentenced last week to four more years in federal prison in North Carolina for a similar offense at a hospital there.

The U.S. government claims Sovah Health "failed to provide effective controls and procedures to guard against the diversion of controlled substances, filled orders for controlled substances without a system in place to disclose suspicious orders of controlled substances, and failed to maintain readily retrievable records of controlled substances," the release stated.

“As opioid overdose deaths skyrocket, it is critical that health care companies are held accountable when they fail to effectively safeguard these powerful prescriptions within their facilities,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia, said in a statement. “The oversight provided by this resolution will ensure future compliance involving these important but potentially deadly substances, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will continue to vigorously pursue these cases with our federal and local partners in order to protect Virginia’s communities.”

The agreement resolves Sovah Health’s potential civil and criminal liability based on the investigation, the release stated.

This story will be updated.