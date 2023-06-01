Last month's increase in gun violence prompted the Danville Police Department to launch Operation Blitz.

"In May, we did see an upward trend in gun violence and that is what sparked Operation Blitz," Danville Police Department Lt. John Dixon told reporters during a news conference in front of the department's headquarters Thursday morning. "It's why we followed through with Operation Blitz and those focused efforts to reduce that trend."

Also, evidence suggests some of the firearms seized were used in recent gun violence, Dixon said. He did not specify which incidents may have involved those weapons.

There have been four homicides so far this year in Danville, with three occurring last month alone.

Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell would not say how many officers were involved in the operation.

"We cannot get into specifics about how many officers were involved," he told reporters.

The department conducted the five-day operation May 22-26. It resulted in 31 charges, 25 arrests and seizure of 11 firearms, as well as 244 grams of cocaine, 262 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of fentanyl and 4.7 pounds of marijuana.

In addition to the arrests, some of which were affiliated with gangs and/or juveniles, other criminal cases are being developed for future prosecution as a result of the operation, Bell said.

"This operation is an example of the department's focused deterrent model to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data-driven activities and accountability through the stratified model of policing," Bell said.

Several of the suspects arrested were repeat offenders, Dixon said.

Dixon said investigators looked at data analytics for the last 90 days of when and where gun-related incidents happened throughout the city.

"We looked at those geographical areas throughout our city and determined where to focus our efforts," Dixon said.

Anytime the department notices a trending a crime, it will concentrate its resources on that issue, he said.

"If it is gun violence, we will prioritize those cases," Dixon said. "We will focus our efforts on those investigations to make quick arrests."

He also noted that the department's community engagement efforts have increased the "intelligence flow from our community members," providing needed crime information to investigators.