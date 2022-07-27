SplatRBall guns blasting problems in Danville

A SplatRBall water bead blaster — touted by the manufacturer as "the future of outdoor fun" — is raising concerns in Danville, authorities report.

The Danville Police Department has responded to calls for reports of people shooting these electric guns filled with water pellets, according to a news release.

The pellets — known as Orbeez — are ejected at a high rate of speed and can cause serious bodily harm when misused, police said.

They've also received reports of people shooting from — and at — moving vehicles, putting unknown residents at risk.

According to the SplatRBall website, the recommend age for the blaster is 14 and older.

However, the front page of the website issues a warning.

"Do not take SplatRBall Blasters to any school or federal properties," the manufacturer's site states. "Do not aim at or blast people or animals. Do not brandish or paint SplatRBall blasters to look like a firearm."

Danville authorities report the number of incidents involving these blasters "is a safety issue for everyone." Parents are urged to monitor children when allowing them to play with the blasters. Also, "adults should use good judgement" with the weapon as well, police wrote in the news release.

The misuse of the gun can end in charges like reckless driving, shooting at or throwing missiles, and assault and battery.