Spurred by opioid-related overdoses, Danville, Caswell County probe nets arrests, guns

Eleven of 72 total indictments from the operation were in Danville. Of the total value of drugs seized, $121,087 of it included that from Danville, Chivvis said.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office and the Danville Police Department conducted the seven-month long investigation.

Attempts to contact the Caswell County Sheriff's Office were unsuccessful Tuesday.

The operation's purpose was to share information between the two agencies to tackle violent crime and the victimization of those suffering from addiction, Chivvis said in the news release.

The operation concluded in February with the following seizures and charges:

Combined total controlled purchase operations: 46

Total number of indictments: 72

Total Weight (grams): 3,869.5 (3,821 grams of that were seized in Danville)

Firearms seized: seven (five of which seized in Danville)

Investigations that stemmed from the operation remain active and ongoing.

The Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped out in the operation.

Anyone who may have information on these cases can contact police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

John Crane reports for the Danville Register & Bee. Contact him at jcrane@registerbee.com or (434) 791-7987.

