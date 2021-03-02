Spurred by opioid-related overdoses, Danville, Caswell County probe nets arrests, guns

A months-long drug-trafficking investigation by the Danville Police Department and the Caswell County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has led to numerous arrests and seizures of firearms and drugs.
The two law enforcement agencies led a joint effort, Operation Justice Without Borders, in response to a rise in opioid-related overdoses in the spring of 2020, Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis wrote in a news release.
Ten people have been charged and authorities seized nearly 4,000 grams of drugs totaling $126,187, Chivvis told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday.
The substances included heroin, cocaine/crack, marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics, according to the news release.
"The agencies identified multiple individuals responsible for trafficking illegal narcotics [specifically heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine] across state jurisdictions," Chivvis stated in the news release.
Of the 10 people charged, four have been indicted and charged in Danville, Chivvis said.
They are:
- Danielle Nicole Dodson, 29, of Danville, who has been charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine;
- Katelyn Nicole Durham, 28, of Providence, North Carolina, who faces a charge of distributing heroin;
- Quentaz Shamar Noble, 29, of Danville, who is charged with three counts of distributing heroin;
- Dewight Antonio Streater, 43, of Blairs, who is charged with two counts of distributing heroin. It is his second offense.
Eleven of 72 total indictments from the operation were in Danville. Of the total value of drugs seized, $121,087 of it included that from Danville, Chivvis said.
The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office and the Danville Police Department conducted the seven-month long investigation.
Attempts to contact the Caswell County Sheriff's Office were unsuccessful Tuesday.
The operation's purpose was to share information between the two agencies to tackle violent crime and the victimization of those suffering from addiction, Chivvis said in the news release.
The operation concluded in February with the following seizures and charges:
- Combined total controlled purchase operations: 46
- Total number of indictments: 72
- Total Weight (grams): 3,869.5 (3,821 grams of that were seized in Danville)
- Firearms seized: seven (five of which seized in Danville)
Investigations that stemmed from the operation remain active and ongoing.
The Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped out in the operation.
Anyone who may have information on these cases can contact police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.
John Crane reports for the Danville Register & Bee. Contact him at jcrane@registerbee.com or (434) 791-7987.