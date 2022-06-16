State police: Danville woman killed, another injured in hit-and-run along U.S. 58

One woman is dead and another injured after they were hit while pushing a disabled SUV on U.S. 58 Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County, state police report.

The incident happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 58 less than a mile east of Clarks Mill Road, according to the Virginia State Police.

Authorities said a 2004 Honda CR-V had become disabled when heading west along U.S. 58.

Lenise K. Snead, 62, of Danville and another woman only identified as a 33-year-old from Ringgold started pushing the SUV in the right travel lane.

That's when they were both hit from behind by a 2021 Honda Accord.

"Both vehicles ended up off the right side of the highway," Corinne N. Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, wrote in a news release. "The driver of the Accord then fled the scene on foot."

Snead died on the scene. The other woman was taken to an unidentified hospital for treatment of what Geller described as serious injuries.

Officials are searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cellphone or calling 540-380-5700 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.