Sunday marks three decades since Pittsylvania County resident Silas Calloway Sr. was found slain in his truck in front of his Blairs home.

Thirty years later, the case remains unsolved and no one has been brought to justice for his killing.

Kimberly Fitzgerald, a granddaughter of Calloway who lives in Danville, expressed frustration at what she feels like has been inaction on the part of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

"I just don't think they're doing anything," Fitzgerald said during a telephone interview Feb. 9.

She said investigators have told her they think Calloway's killer is dead.

"I find that hard to believe," she said.

But Tommy Nicholson, lieutenant colonel with the sheriff's office, said investigators have not given up on the case.

"We haven't stopped working on the case," Nicholson said. "There are not many weeks that go by that we don't talk about Silas Calloway."

Calloway was killed at his home on Feb. 19, 1993. He was found in his pickup truck in the front yard of his home. His son, Silas Calloway Jr., found him after going to check on him when a friend said he had not seen him for several days.

Calloway was initially thought to have died of a heart attack, but the state medical examiner later ruled the death to be from strangulation.

His daughter, Thelma Smith, was at work when she got the call that something had happened to her father. During a February 2013 interview, Smith remembered it as the most terrible moment of her life. Her children came to see her at work and told her the news of her father’s death, the Danville Register & Bee reported 10 years ago.

Smith died in 2016.

Not long after her father was slain, detectives told Smith they had a suspect in the case. Smith said in 2013 she went to see the man at his home and at his job, but the man told her he did not kill her father.

During an interview in 2018, Sheriff Mike Taylor told the Danville Register & Bee that investigators had a potential suspect, but they needed additional evidence for a conviction.

Seven years after Smith's death in 2016, her daughter, Kimberly, has taken over for fighting to make sure the case is resolved.

"I'm doing it for her," Fitzgerald said. "She'd been calling [the sheriff's office] for 23 years and if she were living today, she would still be calling."

She had signs installed along U.S. 29 in the county reminding everyone of the case and seeking information, but they were removed years ago.

"Somebody is going behind me and taking them down," she said.

She has also been trying to contact the television series "Unsolved Mysteries."

"I can't get any help at all," Fitzgerald said. "I haven't gotten any response. I feel like this case needs to be broadcast. It needs to be out there. Thirty years is too long and somebody killed my grandpa."

While Fitzgerald was growing up, Calloway was like a father to her and her sister, Tonya Fitzgerald.

"We always called him Daddy," Kimberly said. "He was a wonderful person. He was a sweet old man."

Nicholson said Kimberly calls the sheriff's office every few months about her grandfather's case.

"It's a tough case," Nicholson said.

He would not comment on whether investigators believe a suspect in the case is dead. As for whether the case will ever be solved, Nicholson is holding on to the possibility.

"I don't want to say 'never,' because if any leads come in, we're going to follow up on it," he said.

For Kimberly Fitzgerald, she will never rest until her grandfather's killer is found.

"I just can't forget about him," she said. "I just want justice for him. I feel like if I don't fight for him, who will?"