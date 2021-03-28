 Skip to main content
Suspect accused of stealing Danville Utilities vehicle, driving it to ex-girlfriend's house
Suspect accused of stealing Danville Utilities vehicle, driving it to ex-girlfriend's house

A suspect faces a charge after Danville police said he drove a Danville Utilities vehicle to his ex-girlfriend's house in Montvale in Bedford County last month.

Jonathon Aubrey May, 34, of Montvale, is charged with unauthorized use of animal, aircraft, vehicle or boat stemming from the Feb. 4 incident.  

According to a search warrant obtained by the Danville Register & Bee, May took a vehicle from the Danville Utilities location at 1040 Monument St. at around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 4, and returned it about six hours later at just after 3 a.m. the next day.   

"An individual matching his description was observed on video footage exiting out of the Danville City Utilities vehicle at a gas station in Montvale," the search warrant states. Montvale is about 80 miles from Danville. 

May told investigators that he had problems with his vehicle while in Danville on Feb. 3, according to the search warrant.

GPS tracked the Danville Utilities vehicle at 1586 Dewey Road in Montvale, a vacant address across the street from the home of May's ex-girlfriend, according to the search warrant. 

The vehicle is valued at about $5,000. 

Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said the vehicle was not damaged and is still in use. He would not comment further. 

"It's a police matter," he said. "I'm not able to discuss police matters."

A bond hearing for May is set for Monday in Danville General District Court, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 1. 

May is currently incarcerated in Fincastle.  

—John R. Crane

  

