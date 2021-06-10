Suspect arrested after shooting in Ringgold

A woman is facing charges following a reported shooting in Ringgold early Thursday morning.

It was about 8:35 a.m. when officers from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 1800 block of Ringgold Road after someone called 911 to report a shooting and injuries, a news release reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said two people involved were transported by emergency workers to an unknown medical facility where they were treated and released.

Peggy Brewer was arrested and charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as well as malicious wounding after she was treated and released at "local medical facility." Police did not release her age.

The sheriff's office did not respond to questions seeking more details on the incident, including what kind of injuries the suspect sustained.

—From staff reports