Suspect arrested in deadly shooting Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County

A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hurt early Sunday morning.

Montel M. Oakley, 44, of 3957 Pocket Road in Hurt, was arrested and charged with manslaughter following the shooting death of 44-year-old Corey Andrew Moon, of 229 Ridge Road in Troutville. Police did not provide an age for the suspect or victim.

Deputies and investigators responded to a shooting that was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at 3957 Pocket Road, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Capt. M. Gerald Ford said in a news release sent Tuesday morning.

Oakley and Moon were life-long friends, Ford told the Danville Register & Bee.

A 911 caller said a person had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS responders, the news release stated.

Oakley is being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

The case is still under investigation. Authorities did not provide any other details, including a motive or why Oakley has been charged with manslaughter, in the news release.

"We will not comment on the reason of the charge or motive at this time due to it being an ongoing investigation," Ford told the Danville Register & Bee.