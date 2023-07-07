A 30-year-old Danville man was arrested in connection with a June 28 robbery at a Food Lion in Pittsylvania County, authorities report.

Christopher R. Harris was located Thursday and arrested by investigators from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police and Danville Police Department.

The suspect is charged with robbery, but more charges are possible.

He's being held under no bond.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 10:30 p.m. June 28 after a suspect wearing a mask was observed running from the store located at The Market Square Shopping Center along North Main Street — just outside the Danville city limits — carrying a firearm and cash register.

"Food Lion employees confirmed they had been robbed at gunpoint," officials wrote in a news release.

About $1,300 in cash was taken.

Deputies responded to the scene and were unable to locate the unidentified suspect, police reported.

Authorities said the man was wearing black pants a grey hoodie and a face mask. He may have possible be in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, The United States Marshal’s Service, Virginia State Police, Danville Police Department, and Investigators of this office," Capt. Gerald Ford, of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, wrote in a Friday morning news release.

"No further information will be provided as this is still an ongoing investigation," he said. "If anyone has any information about this incident, please call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044."