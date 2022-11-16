Suspect arrested in string of Danville vehicle thefts

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested this week in connection to a string of vehicle thefts across the city, Danville police announced Wednesday evening.

Orlanda E. Adkins, of Danville, is facing charges of receiving stolen goods, destruction of property and grand larceny, according to a news release. Adkins was apprehended Tuesday.

Authorities believe there's a small group of people involved in vehicle thefts throughout the city. However, the thefts are preventable, police stressed.

Police are urging residents to lock vehicles upon exit, pointing out that it doesn't matter if the vehicle is parked at home, work or in a public place, it should never be left unlocked.

"By locking your doors, you greatly reduce the likelihood that your vehicle or personal possessions" will be stolen, police wrote in Wednesday's news release.

Police did not specify how many vehicles have been taken recently. However, there were nearly 60 reported stolen from October 2021 to early February, Danville Police Sgt. Dustin Shively said earlier this year. In 2021, 86 motor-vehicle thefts were logged, an increase from 55 in 2020's pandemic year.

On a related note, last month, police said they would start to increase patrols ahead of the colder months, a time when thefts from vehicles traditionally climb.

Danville Police Department Lt. Johnny West told the Register & Bee that thefts tend to ramp up from late October to early March.

“People are looking in there and trying to see things they can pick up and walk away with,” he said.

Officials urge residents to lock valuables in the trunk, out of sight of potential perpetrators. In addition, things like identifications, credit cards and weapons should never be left inside a vehicle.