Suspect arrested, vehicle found in gunfire incidents Monday in Danville

Police have arrested an 18-year-old and located a vehicle in Monday shootings, but believe other suspects are also involved.

Xzavion Issaih Smith was arrested Tuesday evening on charges of attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A gold SUV police believe was involved in two separate gunfire incidents Monday also was located.

"This is still an active and ongoing investigation in which other suspects are believed to be involved as well," police wrote in a Wednesday morning release.

Police received a report of gunfire in the 100 block of North Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

A gold SUV — police identified as a GMC Terrain — drove past a group of people and someone in the vehicle opened fire, according to a news release. A male in the group fired back at the SUV as it sped away.

A parked vehicle and a home were hit by the gunfire exchange. No injuries were reported.

Police said it wasn't an "random act of violence" and those involved knew each other.

A few hours later at about 7:10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to another shots fired call in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive.

“It was reported to police two vehicles exchanged gunfire with each other at a stoplight,” police write in the release. “Although these are two separate incidents, preliminary investigations show the same gold SUV was involved.”

Police are still looking to identify the occupants of the GMC Terrain. Anyone with any information should call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer use social media to send in tips in addition to emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the our crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.