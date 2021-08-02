 Skip to main content
Suspect charged in Wednesday shooting in Danville
Suspect charged in Wednesday shooting in Danville

A man accused in a Wednesday afternoon shooting on Stokes Street in Danville faces multiple charges.

Willie Lorenzo Sweeney Jr., 30, has been charged with malicious wounding, shooting in commission of a felony, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sweeney was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Danville City Jail, Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis said Monday.

The incident occurred at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stokes Street. The 56-year-old male victim was shot once in the arm and transported to Sovah Health-Danville by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Chivvis said the two men knew each other and the shooting happened during an argument.

Willie Lorenzo Sweeney Jr.

