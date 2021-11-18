Suspect facing weapon charge in Danville homicide case

Police have charged a suspect in the fatal Wednesday evening shooting on Rocklawn Avenue.
The Danville Police Department has charged 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as the investigation into the deadly shooting on Rocklawn Avenue continues, according to a news release from the department.
At about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired.
Police found Clarence James Martin Jr., 50, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Rodgers was the unnamed individual from a previous report who arrived at Sovah Health-Danville suffering from a gunshot wound.
He is still receiving medical treatment at a hospital facility for his injuries, according to the news release.
"To ensure the safety of everyone involved we will not be releasing any location information on Mr. Rodgers," police wrote in the news release.
The unnamed hospital providing care and local law enforcement have been informed of the felony warrants obtained against Rodgers. Danville police expect Rodgers to be transported back to Danville when his condition allows, according to the news release.
The Danville Police Department will host a H.E.A.R.T. Walk (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) at 4 p.m. Thursday on Rocklawn Avenue.
H.E.A.R.T. walks are a collaborative effort where the Danville Police Department partners with Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services mental health experts to engage the local community after a traumatic event.
The teams provide updates on the crime and suspect information, and ensure any questions and concerns are addressed. The walk is held to reduce fear and anxiety for the neighborhood, including offering services from trained behavioral health staff involved in the walk, or follow-up, if needed.