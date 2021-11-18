Suspect facing weapon charge in Danville homicide case

Police have charged a suspect in the fatal Wednesday evening shooting on Rocklawn Avenue.

The Danville Police Department has charged 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as the investigation into the deadly shooting on Rocklawn Avenue continues, according to a news release from the department.

At about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired.

Police found Clarence James Martin Jr., 50, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Rodgers was the unnamed individual from a previous report who arrived at Sovah Health-Danville suffering from a gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He is still receiving medical treatment at a hospital facility for his injuries, according to the news release.

"To ensure the safety of everyone involved we will not be releasing any location information on Mr. Rodgers," police wrote in the news release.