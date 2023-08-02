Authorities have identified a 61-year-old Yanceyville, North Carolina, man as a suspect in a July 20 bank robbery in Danville and another four days later in Burlington, North Carolina.

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown is wanted on charges of robbery, threats to bomb or damage buildings and grand larceny, the Danville Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Brown is charged in connection with the robbery of Carter Bank & Trust on South Main Street in Danville.

It was shortly before 1 p.m. July 20 when a suspect — wearing a white shirt, ball cap, jeans and COVID-19 mask — robbed the bank. Police said he was driving a white work van that had North Carolina tags.

"This has been an active investigation with the Danville Police Department working with multiple agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Burlington Police Department, and the Caswell County Sheriff’s Department to identify and make efforts to locate Brown, who has yet to be located," Danville police wrote in the release.

Brown and other suspect — Kristian Baldwin, a 36-year-old from Yanceyville, North Carolina — also are charged in an armed robbery of Select Bank in Burlington, North Carolina, on July 24.

Baldwin was arrested Friday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was taken to the Alamance County, North Carolina, Detention Center and held under a $100,000 bond.

Burlington officials believe that Baldwin was the driver of the vehicle in the Burlington robbery after viewing video surveillance around the area of the bank.

"The suspect in the robbery left Select Bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and communicated that he had left a bomb," Burlington authorities wrote in a Wednesday news release. "The Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad responded and was able to determine that there was no bomb."

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at Brown's home by the Burlington Police Department.

Authorities in Burlington and Danville worked together to link the suspects to both robberies.

Danville police did not mention Baldwin as being charged, but Burlington officials noted "It is likely that the two suspects will face charges from the Danville Police Department."

Burlington officials did not detail the exact charges lodged against Brown.

Danville officials ask anyone with information to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.