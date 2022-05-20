Suspect in Danville homicide arrested in North Carolina

A 24-year-old suspect wanted in a Tuesday homicide in Danville was arrested Friday afternoon in North Carolina, authorities reported.

With help from the Winston Salem, North Carolina, Police Department, authorities found Andrew Jovanni Menjivar on Friday afternoon, a news release stated.

Police did not disclose details on exactly where or how the suspect was arrested.

Menjivar is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Tuesday death of Brandon Alexander Gore at Purdum Woods apartments.

The suspect now faces extradition back to Danville to face trial.

"The search for Menjivar was a team effort between Danville Police Department investigators with both the Greensboro and Winston Salem Police Department's since Tuesday," officials wrote in a news release. "The search was aided with the help of concerned citizens throughout the investigation, who should be applauded."

The shooting was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday and is the third homicide in Danville this year.

Police responded to the complex for a call about a man being shot outside an apartment. Gore, 29, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in the breezeway of the K building, police reported.

On Wednesday morning, police said the suspect had a reported address in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and “associations in other areas” including Greensboro, North Carolina.

"We would like to thank those law enforcement agencies for being great partners along with there tireless dedication to locating Andrew Jovanni Menjivar for this violent incident," police wrote.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation, but no other suspects are being sought or believed to be involved in this incident,” police said earlier this week.

Anyone with information may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use the department’s crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.