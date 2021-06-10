Suspect in Danville robberies captured

A suspect in two Wednesday afternoon robberies in Danville is in custody.

Danville police announced Thursday morning that Donzel Coles, 54, is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with robberies and attempted robberies Wednesday.

Authorities said a member of the Danville Sheriff’s Office was on his way to work Thursday morning when he recognized the suspect walking down the street. Coles was taken into custody without incident, police reported. He's being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

"Investigators continue to follow leads on this case and additional charges are pending further investigation," police wrote in a news release.

The first robbery happened at about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Dollar on North Main Street. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, police wrote in a news release.

The second occurred about 30 minutes later at the Dollar General on West Main Street. A third robbery attempt also happened Wednesday, but Danville police did not disclose the location.

After to two robberies, officials went to other Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in the city to alert workers and give them a description of the suspect.