Suspect in Danville shooting arrested in North Carolina

A suspect wanted in an early Sunday morning shooting in Danville was arrested Monday night in North Carolina.

At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Danville officers were called Woodside Village Apartments at 1321 Piney Forest Road for the report of a shooting, a Tuesday afternoon news release stated.

Police found a 23-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an unidentified hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition.

Authorities identified Joshua Emmanuel Singletary, 20, as the suspect. He was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, the news release stated.

Officials believed Singletary fled from the Danville area. Working with other law enforcement partners, the suspect was found Monday evening in Conover, North Carolina.

Singletary surrendered to members of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics and Response team after they converged on the Lyle Haven Mobile Home Park off County Home Road shortly after 7 p.m., Capt. Aaron Turk told the Hickory (North Carolina) Daily Record.

“The suspect surrendered as soon as the STAR team contacted him,” Turk said. Turk said no one was harmed during the encounter.

"The Danville Police Department would like to thank the law enforcement partners who moved quickly to apprehend Mr. Singletary," the Danville news release stated.

Singletary will be extradited back to Danville to stand trial pending legal matters in North Carolina.

The Hickory (North Carolina) Daily Record contributed to this report.