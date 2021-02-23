Suspect involved in stand-off with Pittsylvania County law enforcement

A Pittsylvania County man is in a standoff with law enforcement at a residence in the Strawberry Road area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve arrest warrants Tuesday on Paul Michael Dalton Jr., but when they arrived at the residence, Dalton was armed. He retreated into the residence and remains inside, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Crisis Management Team has made contact with Dalton and is trying to get him to surrender.

A reverse 911 call was made to residents within a half-mile radius of the scene. They have been asked to shelter in place, according to the news release.

The Pittsylvania County School Division has been notified so its buses to the area can take alternate routes for school dismissal.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.