Suspect pleads not guilty in Danville homicide; trial delayed due to his injuries from Danville incident

The man accused in the November shooting death of Clarence James Martin Jr. on Rocklawn Avenue pleaded not guilty in Danville Circuit Court on Monday morning and had his trial delayed due to problems stemming from his own gunshot injuries in the incident.

Khaleel Latwain Rodgers, 43, faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm during commission of murder in the fatal shooting that occurred Nov. 17 at 130 Rocklawn Ave.

Rodgers, who also was shot during the incident, asked for a continuance of his trial.

"He's going through issues related to his injuries," Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday morning. "Based on that, the court granted his request for a continuance."

Rodgers wanted more time to heal before the jury trial, said Newman, who objected to the continuance.

"There's no way to know whether the injuries would be better or worse [by the time of the trial]," Newman said.

The trial was scheduled for May 3, but has been postponed until July 26, Newman said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, officers were called to the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired. Police found Martin, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Rodgers was also was shot and was taken to the hospital by another man, search warrants showed. Police believe Martin and Rodgers were shot on Rocklawn Avenue.

Martin was found by police on the front porch of 130 Rocklawn Ave., along with a firearm, according to search warrants.

Items found at the residence included a firearm with a magazine and ammunition, shell casings, bullet fragments, car keys, a DVR box and a cellphone, according to the warrant.

The suspect had fled the scene and was known to drive rental vehicles, a search warrant stated.

Also, a vehicle was found behind the Seminole Trail area with what was believed to be blood inside, as well as a firearm. The suspect was transported to the hospital from Seminole Drive, according to a warrant.

