Suspect, previously facing weapon charge, indicted on first-degree murder count in Danville shooting

A 43-year-old Ringgold man previously facing a weapons charge in a November homicide has been indicted on a murder count.

Khaleel Latwain Rodgers surrendered himself to authorities Thursday, the Danville Police Department announced Friday afternoon. He's facing a charge of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the Nov. 17 slaying of Clarence James Martin Jr., police wrote in a news release.

Martin, who was fatally shot, was found by police at about 6:30 p.m. on the front porch of 130 Rocklawn Ave., along with a firearm, according to search warrants.

The Danville Police Department initially charged Rodgers with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rodgers also was shot and taken to the hospital by another man, search warrants showed. Police believe both men were shot on Rocklawn Avenue.

Officers found blood and the front door to the residence opened. There was a surveillance system at the home, according to a search warrant filed Nov. 19 by Danville Police Department investigator D.C. Lancaster.

Items found at the residence included a firearm with a magazine and ammunition, shell casings, bullet fragments, car keys, a DVR box and a cellphone, according to the warrant.

The suspect had fled the scene and was known to drive rental vehicles, a warrant stated. Also, a vehicle was found behind the Seminole Trail area with what was believed to be blood inside, as well as a firearm. The suspect was transported to the hospital from Seminole Drive.

Police reported the shooting was not “a random act” and said they were not looking for any other suspects.