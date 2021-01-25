 Skip to main content
Suspect sought in Pittsylvania County home invasion
Suspect sought in Pittsylvania County home invasion

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected in a home invasion. 

The incident occurred Wednesday at the NorthPointe Apartments complex off U.S. 29.

Anthony Davon Slade was identified by witnesses as being one of two armed robbery suspects, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reported Monday. 

He faces charges of two counts of armed robbery and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 

Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Slade. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044. Callers do not have to give their names to be eligible for the reward.  

Anthony Davon Slade
