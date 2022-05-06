Suspect sought in thefts from unlocked Danville vehicles

Unlocked Danville vehicles are once again being targeted, authorities report.

Over the last two weeks, the Danville Police Department has received multiple reports of items — cash, firearms and other valuables — taken from vehicles that were unlocked.

On Friday, police released a photo of a suspect they believe is involved in the recent rash of thefts.

Authorities urge residents to lock vehicles and also hide valuables — especially firearms — out of sight.

"We also ask if you encounter an unknown person entering your vehicle, call 911 and do not engage the individual/s, as they may be armed as in the suspect photo and could lead to a dangerous encounter," authorities wrote in a Friday morning news release.

In addition to information on a suspect, police also are looking for additional photos and surveillance footage of thefts from vehicles.

Anyone with details may call the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may contact police via social media or using the crime tips app CARE.

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, police said.