Teen gets 40 years in prison for deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair

A teen will spend at least 40 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

Tito Nathaniel Cobbs was sentenced last week in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court to 70 years with 30 years suspended on a first-degree murder conviction. In addition, Cobbs received three years for a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in April.

Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone was killed in a shooting Sept. 18 at the fair. Fair operators said on Facebook a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

School officials recalled Rone as a thoughtful and beloved student in Caswell County, North Carolina. Cobbs, a juvenile under the age of 18 at the time of the shooting, was set to be tried as an adult, but instead pleaded guilty during a suppression hearing, Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Haskins said in April.

Haskins wasn’t sure of Cobbs’ current age and online records did not specify a year of birth.

During the hearing, Cobbs wanted the judge to suppress statements Cobbs had made about the shooting. The statement he wanted suppressed was that he was at the fairgrounds, he had the gun pulled and fired it, but he didn’t shoot anybody, Haskins said.

However, the judge agreed that Cobbs’ constitutional rights were honored and declared the evidence was admissible in court, Haskins said. Cobbs, who had initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea to guilty and the judge convicted him.

Sentencing guidelines ranged from 23 years to life in prison plus three years. The use of a firearm charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of three years.

Bartlett Yancey High School Principal Lance Stokes said of Rone’s death, “Words can’t express our feelings on the loss of a young mind.”

Rone’s biology teacher, Ramonda Brooks, only taught him for the first few weeks of school but already knew he was special.

“I could tell he was very lovable and likeable,” Brooks said. “A lot of his peers liked to be around him. When he smiled at you, it made you want to smile back.”