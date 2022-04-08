 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenager pleads guilty in shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, could get life plus three years in prison

A teenager has been convicted in the September shooting death at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair. 

Tito Nathaniel Cobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of murder in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. 

Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone was killed Sept. 18 at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair. Authorities provided few details after the gunfire incident, but fair operators said on Facebook a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

Joshua Rone

Joshua Rone, a junior at Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County, N.C., was killed in a Sept. 18 shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

School officials recalled Rone as a thoughtful and beloved student in Caswell County, North Carolina.

Cobbs, a juvenile under the age of 18 at the time of the shooting, was to be tried as an adult next week for the fatal shooting. But he pleaded guilty during a suppression hearing Wednesday, said Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Haskins. 

Haskins wasn't sure of Cobbs' current age and online records did not specify a year of birth.

During the hearing, Cobbs wanted the judge to suppress statements Cobbs had made about the shooting. The statement he wanted suppressed was that he was at the fairgrounds, he had the gun pulled and fired it, but he didn't shoot anybody, Haskins said. 

However, the judge agreed that Cobbs' constitutional rights were honored and declared the evidence was admissible in court, Haskins said. Cobbs, who had initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea to guilty and the judge convicted him.

Pittsylvania County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexis Johnson did the bulk of the work on the case, and Haskins provided assistance. 

Cobbs could face 23 years to life in prison plus three years for the crimes. The use of a firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years. 

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. July 13. 

