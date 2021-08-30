Testimony: Argument among lifelong friends over CDs turns deadly in Pittsylvania County

CHATHAM — A day spent by two friends hanging out at Leesville Lake in July turned deadly after a fight began over CDs, according to testimony Monday morning in Pittsylvania County General District Court.
The suspect in the case, 44-year-old Montel Oakley, is accused in the fatal shooting of Corey Andrew Moon, 44, that was reported at just after midnight on July 11 at Oakley's residence at 3957 Pocket Road in Hurt.
Oakley faces a charge of second-degree murder. He was initially charged with manslaughter, but the charge was upgraded.
During an interview Monday afternoon, Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Haskins would not say why the charge was elevated.
"I have an obligation not to talk about the case before the trial," Haskins said.
Oakley and Moon were lifelong friends, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Capt. M. Gerald Ford told the Danville Register & Bee in July.
The case will go before the October grand jury for indictment following Monday's hearing.
Janet Sargent, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, testified responded to the shooting. Oakley told her he and Moon had been at Leesville Lake the day of the incident, she said.
They two men went to Oakley's residence after leaving the lake and an argument began over some CDs at the home.
"Moon stated the CDs belonged to him," Sargent told the court.
According to what Oakley told Sargent, Moon went outside to his vehicle to retrieve an AK-47, with Oakley following him. The two began wrestling when the weapon fired multiple times, Sargent said Oakley told her.
"He said the gun went off five or six times," Sargent said. "He said it went 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!'"
The AK-47 was recovered outside the home about 10 feet from Moon's body, Sargent said. Oakley had no injuries, she said.
A weapon was also found in Oakley's residence.
Investigator Adam Nicholson testified he found a case full of CDs in the home and specs of blood on the floor and the front step leading into the residence.
He said he also found a cartridge next to Moon's head and a gunshot wound in his upper right back. Moon was shot multiple times.
Nicholson found another firearm in the back bedroom on the bed in Oakley's home. He testified he didn't know whether it was fired.
Oakley's attorney, Michael Nicholas, argued that the case should be one of manslaughter, not murder.
"He acted in self-defense - perhaps taking it too far," Nicholas said.
The weapon that killed Moon was fired during a struggle, he said. If Oakley intended to kill Moon, he could've grabbed the weapon that was in his bedroom and shot him with it, Nicholas argued.
But Haskins questioned how Moon could have been shot in the back while wrestling over the weapon. Also, the nature of his wounds were inconsistent with such a scenario, Haskins argued.
"There is no soot or stippling on these injuries," he said, pointing out that Oakley had no injuries.
Judge George A. Jones Jr. certified the case with the second-degree murder charge to the grand jury.