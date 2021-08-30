Testimony: Argument among lifelong friends over CDs turns deadly in Pittsylvania County

"Moon stated the CDs belonged to him," Sargent told the court.

According to what Oakley told Sargent, Moon went outside to his vehicle to retrieve an AK-47, with Oakley following him. The two began wrestling when the weapon fired multiple times, Sargent said Oakley told her.

"He said the gun went off five or six times," Sargent said. "He said it went 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!'"

The AK-47 was recovered outside the home about 10 feet from Moon's body, Sargent said. Oakley had no injuries, she said.

A weapon was also found in Oakley's residence.

Investigator Adam Nicholson testified he found a case full of CDs in the home and specs of blood on the floor and the front step leading into the residence.

He said he also found a cartridge next to Moon's head and a gunshot wound in his upper right back. Moon was shot multiple times.

Nicholson found another firearm in the back bedroom on the bed in Oakley's home. He testified he didn't know whether it was fired.

Oakley's attorney, Michael Nicholas, argued that the case should be one of manslaughter, not murder.