Three hurt in drive-by shooting Sunday night in Danville

Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Danville, authorities report.

It was about 9:40 p.m. when officers received reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle, according to a news release.

Investigators discovered a silver vehicle had approached a residence on Greenwich Circle and started firing shots toward the home.

Three adults were hit by gunfire. All victims were taken to Sovah Health-Danville where they were treated and released, police said in the news release.

The latest shooting comes after a homicide Saturday night at Danville Mall. The Danville Police Department identified Christian Isiah Pinckney as the suspect accused of killing Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.

On Sunday morning, two people were shot after a report of gunfire ringing out at a party in the Java community of Pittsylvania County.

The Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — walk at 4 Monday in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle.

Anyone who has information on this shooting incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer, reach out through social media, via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.