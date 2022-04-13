Trial postponed for second suspect in 2021 Danville homicide

The trial for the second suspect in the fatal shooting of Jaylan Fitzgerald last year has been postponed.

Earlquan Williams, 21, was scheduled to face a jury Wednesday and Thursday but his public defender, Lee Smallwood, filed a motion claiming a conflict of interest and has been removed from the case.

Smallwood filed the motion late Monday afternoon because another attorney in the Danville Public Defender Office represents a client who has information on the case that could be harmful to Williams, Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday morning.

A hearing was held on the motion Tuesday morning, Newman said.

"The court will appoint a new counsel for Williams and we will get a new trial date," Newman said.

It will be more than four or five months before the trial can take place because a new public defender will have to learn all aspects of the case and prepare for it, Newman said.

"A new attorney will need time to get up to speed," he said.

Last week, 20-year-old Avion Burton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder in Danville Circuit Court. He will serve 14 years in prison for the Feb. 3, 2021, homicide that occurred on Cabell Street during a drug deal gone bad.

Burton’s plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Fitzgerald, 21, and Burton knew each other and had set up a drug deal on social media in which Burton would buy $2,000 worth of marijuana from Fitzgerald, Newman said.

A witness at the scene, Fitzgerald’s partner in the deal, told police the two buyers — Burton and Earlquan Williams — drew weapons when a disagreement arose over the price of the marijuana.

“That witness that was there could not identify the two people and couldn’t say which of the two shot [Fitzgerald],” Newman said last week.

Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of the homicide.

