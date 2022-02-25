Two injured after gunfire rings out at Pilot Travel Center in Danville

Two men were injured after a fight escalated into gunfire early Friday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Danville, authorities reported.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers with the Danville Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls to the gas station located on River Pointe Drive, a news release stated. After arriving, police found shell casings, a broken glass door and blood, however "all involved were gone from the scene," police said.

Minutes later, Marlowe Malik Cobbs, 26, of Danville, arrived at the emergency department of Sovah Health-Danville suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower torso. Authorities were then notified of a call from Alonzo Morris III, 34, of Pittsylvania County, who had made it back to his home.

"The investigation has revealed the gentlemen knew each other through a mutual acquaintance, which was the basis for the animosity when they came upon each other," police wrote in a Friday morning news release. "A verbal interaction occurred then an assault that ended with Alonzo Morris III suffering a wound to his head and multiple shots being fired in front of the main entrance to the business."

Police said Cobbs was hit and went into the establishment before leaving the scene and heading for the hospital.

"Two firearms were recovered during the investigation, and it appears each of the gentlemen had a firearm during the incident," police wrote in the release.

Morris was treated for a head wound at the local hospital and released. Police arrested and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building.

As of Friday morning, he was being held in Danville City Jail.

Cobbs was treated at Sovah Health-Danville and then transported to an unnamed medical facility for further treatment. He has been charged with malicious wounding also, police said.

"Employees and customers were in and around the business at the time of this incident, but thankfully no one else was injured and the only property damaged was the building itself," police wrote in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or using the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.