Two people shot after report of gunfire at party in Pittsylvania County

Two people were shot after a report of gunfire ringing out at an early morning party in the Java community of Pittsylvania County.

In the early morning hours, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of shots fired near the 500 block of Riceville Road, according to a news release from Devin Taylor, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area that also had earlier reports of loud music.

"When law enforcement arrived it was reported attendees denied hearing any gunshots," Taylor wrote in the release.

However, the sheriff's office was then notified that two victims had sought medical attention from regional emergency departments in Danville and Halifax County.

"Both victims were suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots," Taylor said. One was transported to an unidentified trauma center. The condition of that person wasn't known late Sunday night.

In addition, authorities do not know the condition of the other victim.

Anyone who may have been at the party/gathering — or who has information or photos/videos on their mobile devices — may call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044 or email sar@pittgov.org.

Residents may remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $5,000 cash reward if the information provided leads to the arrest and conviction.