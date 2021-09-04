Two people shot in Danville convenience store parking lot

Two people were shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a 24-hour convenience store, Danville police report.

Officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired at the Royal Food Mart located at 1415 Piney Forest Road, police wrote in a news release.

After receiving calls of the gunfire, a 29-year-old man and 39-year-old woman showed up at the Sovah Health-Danville emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was shot in the upper torso area and the woman had a wound to the leg. Authorities did not disclose their condition.

Police believe the victims knew the suspect — described only as a Black man in his 20s with twists in his hair — and a verbal fight escalated to the shooting.

Police are still investigating leads in the case and provided no further details.

Anyone with information may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or by dialing 911. Police also encourage information via social media and the crime tips app CARE.

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction will be eligible for a cash reward.