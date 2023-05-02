Two individuals — labeled as "persons of interest" — are in custody in connection with Monday's deadly shooting at Woodside Village Apartments, police said.

Both people are being held on unrelated charges, authorities reported in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

No other details were provided. One person was in custody by Monday afternoon, Danville Police Capt. Keith Thompson said.

It was in the early morning hours Monday when Danville police officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Marcus Hairston shot. Officers administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"The police department wishes to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation," police said in Tuesday's statement.

Another homicide occurred at Woodside Village less than a year ago when 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II was fatally shot in a parking lot there last July.

Members of the Danville Police Department hosted a H.E.A.R.T walk in the neighborhood Monday. That stands for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma and is something officers do in the wake of an incident in the city.

"The goal of H.E.A.R.T. walks is to express to the community the police department cares about their well-being," the news release from the police department stated. "The walks are conducted not to discover more information on the investigation, but to check in on our residents."

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.

