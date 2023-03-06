Danville police have arrested two suspects charged in a February armed robbery of a convenience store involving a gun and machete.

It was about 8:40 p.m. Feb. 15 when the Sunrise convenience store on Memorial Drive reported that two suspects came into the store. One was masked and armed with a machete, police reported. The other had a gun.

Police announced Monday afternoon that 36-year-old Calvin Franklin Hughes Jr. was arrested without incident last week. He's facing charges of robbery, attempted malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting a firearm in occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

Arshay Trevante Haley, 18, also was arrested without incident. Haley is facing a charge of armed robbery and brandishing a machete.

Authorities originally reported one of the suspects — described as 6-feet tall in a gray jacket — was wearing a mask and carrying a machete. The other suspect — described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall — had a multicolored jacket. That individual possessed a handgun and demanded the cashier open the register, police said.

"Both men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes," police wrote in a news release. "They were last seen leaving the store on foot."

No one was injured during the incident.

Hughes and Haley are being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.