Under Operation Bold Blue Line initiative, drugs and illegal weapons seized in Danville

An initiative between the Danville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the governor's office netted drugs and illegal weapons in December with a stepped-up police presence in the region.

It was all part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Operation Bold Blue Line initiative, a program launched to combat shootings, homicides and violent crimes in areas of Virginia, according to a news release.

In December, the organizations teamed up to use what police call "data-driven analysis" to target certain sections of the city. The goal was to reduce traffic crashes and violent crime.

“The Operation Bold Blue Line initiative with the Virginia State Police is a true partnership," Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said in a news release. "Working together, we took illegal guns and drugs off of the streets of our city, making our community a safer place."

Last month, authorities seized 27.3 pounds of marijuana, 1,262 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms — one stolen — and one vehicle, the news release reported.

"Additionally, traffic safety was increased through our focused enforcement efforts in the areas that needed it the most,” Booth said. “I thank the troopers and officers for their efforts, and the community for supporting this important initiative.”

During traffic stops, there were 417 summons, 99 warnings and three arrests made. Also, state troopers conducted 199 traffic stops and made 479 felony and misdemeanor charges, according to police. There were 25 speeding-related charges and 54 seat belt violation charges.

“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults,” Youngkin when he launched the program in October. “With a nearly 40% law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia, with too few prosecutors actually prosecuting, and with diminished community engagement and witnesses less willing to come forward, Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin."

According to the governor's office, other parts of the initiative include:

Supporting existing law enforcement by finally fixing pay and wage compression,

Supporting new law enforcement with a recruiting effort to attract law enforcement from other states and develop homegrown talent,

Providing more support for all law enforcement, including more training and equipment,

Ensuring law enforcement is backed up by prosecutors that can and will put and keep violent offenders behind bars, and

Providing additional resources to victims and witnesses, and funding community partnerships to help stop violent crime before it happens.