Update: 1 dead, 7 others wounded in Sutherlin shooting

Eight people were shot — one fatally — at a large party early Sunday morning in the Sutherlin community of Pittsylvania County, authorities report.

It was about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the 911 center in Pittsylvania County received a call that “rescue and law enforcement were needed at 1220 Kerns Church Road” in reference to multiple people shot, Devin Taylor, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release.

When officers arrive on scene, they found eight gunshot victims.

Jerome Jahiem White, 20, of Danville, died from the shooting, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor announced at a Sunday evening news conference. The body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.

All victims were transported to the hospital. Two remained in the unidentified hospital Sunday afternoon, Taylor said, listed in stable condition.

The others received injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Taylor said.

The victims were in their late teens to early 20s.

“It’s devastating to the families and it’s devastating to us,” he said when asked about younger people falling victim to gun crimes like this. “Some people just don’t seem to have a regard to human life anymore.”

The incident occurred at a party with more than 100 people on Kerns Church Road. Taylor described that as a “common practice” these days, noting it’s happened since COVID-19.

“We do not have a motive at this time,” Taylor said.

No arrests have been made, but Taylor said authorities believe multiple shooters were involved.

“Each one of these victims will be its own separate case,” he said of the process to file charges, unless they determine it to be a conspiracy. “Each one of the victims will have their day in court.”

Law enforcement officers from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, the Danville Police Department, the FBI, the ATF and United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia are investigating.

Investigators are looking through phone records and social media to try to identify any partygoers, Taylor said.

Taylor said they are still trying to figure out what type of gun was used and he wasn’t sure if more than one weapon was involved.

“Don’t assume we already know something,” he said at the conference, in a plea to have people share any details they may have on the incident.

Taylor asks anyone with information to call 434-432-7715 or email digital information — including screenshots — to sar@pittgov.org.