A 15-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in a deadly Friday evening shooting at a Yanceville, North Carolina, gas station, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Authorities responded to the shooting that happened in the parking lot of Marathon Gas, located at 333 Main St. in Yanceyville, North Carolina.

When deputies arrived, they found 23-year-old Trayshawn Herbin, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, dead from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. They also learned that two other people were taken to a local hospital.

It wasn't clear if the two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Saturday evening, officials announced that a 15-year-old was in custody. The unnamed teenager is in a juvenile facility pending court proceedings.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation at the time,” Sgt. G.L. Ingram wrote in a news release.

No other details — including the condition of the two other people — were immediately released.