UPDATE: 20-year-old suspect arrested in Danville shooting

A 20-year-old Danville man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a Wednesday evening shooting that injured a man.

DeShawn Delane Richardson is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a stolen firearm and use of firearm in commission of a felony, according to Danville police.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

Police believe the suspect and victim "met with each other at their vehicles in the parking lot immediately prior to the shooting incident," the release stated.

The exact location of the shooting wasn't clear.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso that police said wasn't life-threatening. The victim was transported for medical treatment, the release stated.

"It appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals," the release stated.

Richardson is being held in Danville City jail with no bond, police said.

Anyone with information may contact the Danville Police Department through any platform by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Residents also may approach any officer, use social media or email tips to crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Police also encourage the use of the crime tips app CARE.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.