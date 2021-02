The Danville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide.

Police said it happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Cabell Street. A resident called 911 to report a man in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jaylan Fitzgerald, of Danville.

Police said they did not have any suspect information to release.

Authorities asked anyone with any information to call 434-793-0000 or use use the crime tips app CARE.