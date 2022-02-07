UPDATE: Authorities say gunfire incident in bar's parking lot leaves 21-year-old Danville man dead

PROVIDENCE, N.C. — Authorities are still looking for suspects and trying to determine a motive in the fatal shooting that killed a Danville man at Lucky's bar early Sunday morning.

Daren Lorenzo Hairston, 21, of Danville, died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot at the nightclub just across the North Carolina border in Caswell County, said Caswell County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Greg Ingram.

The shooting occurred between 1:45 and 2 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple shots were fired in the incident, Ingram said, without being able to say how many shooters there were or how many shots were fired.

Further details were not available.

"We're trying to get some things tied down," Ingram said of the investigation. "We don't know the motive for the shooting. We're trying to get in contact with different people who may have been there or who may have seen something."

There are no suspects, he said.

The bar's parking lot was empty — except for two vehicles — Monday morning. An employee inside the establishment would not speak on the record to the Danville Register & Bee.

The doors to the building were locked, with one glass door that appeared to be shattered. Pool tables lit by overhead lamps lined the inside, which was dark and empty.

In a news release Sunday, the sheriff’s office described the incident as a “discharge of a firearm that escalated into a homicide investigation” at 268 Gatewood Road in Providence.

“This is an active investigation and more information may be released at a later point in time,” the news release stated.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Caswell County Sheriff's Office at 336-694-9322 or Crime Stoppers of Caswell County at (336) 694-5199. Those who provide information leading to an arrest or indictment could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information provided will remain confidential.

This marks the second homicide at the bar near Danville in two years. In March 2020, Keith Hayes, of Danville, was killed at the establishment.

